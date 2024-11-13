Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 207,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 110,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Battery Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

