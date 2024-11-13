Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Macquarie

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Macquarie from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 777,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter.
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
