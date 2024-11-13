S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 9,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 49.69%.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.