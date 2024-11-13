S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed
S&W Seed Price Performance
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 49.69%.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.