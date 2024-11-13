Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 121,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,045. Sylvamo has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

