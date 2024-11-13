T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of TSLT stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.
About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
Featured Stories
