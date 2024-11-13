T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSLT stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

Featured Stories

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

