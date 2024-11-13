Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 706.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

TGT stock opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

