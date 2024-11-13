TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.822 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

