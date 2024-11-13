Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.90 and last traded at C$44.90, with a volume of 21155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tecsys
Tecsys Stock Up 5.5 %
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.