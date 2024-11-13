Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.90 and last traded at C$44.90, with a volume of 21155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.57.

Separately, Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Tecsys Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.79. The firm has a market cap of C$664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

