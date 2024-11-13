Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Tapestry FY2026 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $4.79 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry
Tapestry Stock Performance
NYSE:TPR opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.
Institutional Trading of Tapestry
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 174.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.