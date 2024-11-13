Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. 4,509,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,301. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

