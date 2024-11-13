Tenax Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update**CHAPEL HILL, N.C., November 13, 2024 – Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a Phase 3 development-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on cardiovascular an

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tenax Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

