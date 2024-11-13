Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 419.3% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 36.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNON

Tenon Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 35,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 411.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,819.46%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.