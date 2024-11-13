Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 419.3% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 36.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 2.9 %
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 411.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,819.46%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
