Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 852,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $223,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 41.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

