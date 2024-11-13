Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.565-4.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.34 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

TTEK stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 2,599,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

