Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

TTEK traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

