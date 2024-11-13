TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Sells $152,200.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

