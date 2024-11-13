TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Sells $152,200.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
