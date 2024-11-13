Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, an increase of 2,707.3% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 44.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tharimmune Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $81.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

