The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

