The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,965 shares of company stock worth $8,242,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

