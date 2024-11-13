The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

