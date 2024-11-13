The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 283.95% from the company’s previous close.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

VRAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 72.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.