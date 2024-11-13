The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

VCSA stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.57. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vacasa by 23.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

