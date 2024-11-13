The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCSA
Vacasa Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vacasa by 23.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vacasa
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.