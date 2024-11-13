The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 801,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $118,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,303 shares of company stock worth $6,306,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.32 and a 12-month high of $164.54.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.