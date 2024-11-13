The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $171.67 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

