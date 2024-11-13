The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 332,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $134,900,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.