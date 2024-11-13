The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

TJX opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

