Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 91194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 385,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 75.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

