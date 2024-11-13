Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of MODG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 3,619,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,189. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.29 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after buying an additional 1,549,222 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,173,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,995,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 148,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

