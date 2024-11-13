Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 13,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
