Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TOT opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
