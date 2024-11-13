Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOT opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Total Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 134,854 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, with a total value of C$1,310,416.77. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 134,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,310,416.77. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 430,354 shares of company stock worth $4,087,637. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.