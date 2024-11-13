TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 342,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

