Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 12,187,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,778,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.
Specifically, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,360.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,308.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
