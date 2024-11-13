Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 12,187,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,778,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Specifically, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,360.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,308.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $10,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $9,564,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $2,339,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.