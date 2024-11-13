TSE:GFL FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$61.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$64.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.78. The company has a market cap of C$23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94. In related news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$364,304.22. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total transaction of C$2,408,604.94. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,805,967. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

