Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKC opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.