TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of TXO Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 82,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -39.06%.
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
