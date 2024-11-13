Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

