UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Shares of ULS stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 236,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

