United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $105,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 804,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 96,325 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

