United Rentals (URI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/25/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $565.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $930.00 to $955.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $954.00 to $955.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $910.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $860.00 to $930.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $873.00 to $954.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $940.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $855.65. 206,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $797.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

