Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $119,310.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335,137.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

Upstart Stock Down 2.3 %

Upstart stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 11,253,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,429. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

