USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

USCB stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on USCB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,320. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

