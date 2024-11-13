V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.69, but opened at $62.75. V2X shares last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 278,418 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 439,852 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in V2X by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in V2X by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 52,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.