VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.64 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 495,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

