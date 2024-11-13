Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.71. 228,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,413. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $160.40 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

