Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

