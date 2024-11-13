Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.31 and a 52-week high of $294.89.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
