Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 1,835,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.