Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $63,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

