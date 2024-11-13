Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 50.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 280,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 179,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.