Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,168,176. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

